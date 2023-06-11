2025 Volvo EX30 to Come with Two Motor Options

Volvo unveiled its electric crossover 2025 Volvo EX30 along with the Cross Country variant in an event that it organized in Italy last week.

The subcompact crossover is a part of the manufacturer’s plans to expand its electric vehicle portfolio and is its smallest SUV. The SUV will be available in both single and dual-motor variants.

2025 Volvo EX30 Exteriors and Interiors

The new crossover will have a simple and clean profile while bearing a strong resemblance to the manufacturer’s XC40. However, it will be shorter and narrower than the XC40 in terms of height and width. The car will portray two-tone paint schemes and Thor’s hammer headlight design. It will encompass 20-inch wheels.

Like any cross-country model from the manufacturer, the cross-country variant of the upcoming Volvo EX30 will have a more rugged appearance than its non-cross-country models and sport 18-inch or 19-inch wheels. The ruggedness will extend to the rear and front skid plates, badging and wheels of the vehicle. The car will also have extra ground clearance.

Inside the SUV, the vehicle sports minimalistic interiors. There will be different options for the upholstery. One option will be using the remains from the recycling of denim while other alternatives include a wool alternative derived from recycled polyester and an interior with flax stitching. The glovebox will be under the infotainment screen to the middle of the dashboard for easy access of the driver. The cup holders can be folded when not in use for extra space.

There will be a single 12.3-inch touchscreen in the middle of the dashboard of the 2025 Volvo EX30 for infotainment and instrumentation along with window switches in the middle console and a column-mounted electronic shifter. The sound system array will be located in a single soundbar in the dashboard. The car will also support five ambient lighting themes.

Volvo EX30 Engine Specifications

The single-motor and dual-motor variants of the Volvo EX30 will both be powered by a 69kWh battery. As can be expected, the single motor extended range variant will be a rear-wheel drive SUV with its engine delivering 268 HP. It is expected to have a range of 275 miles. The other Twin Motor Performance variant will be powered by two motors with a combined output of 422 HP. This variant is slated to have 265 miles estimated range and sprint from 0mph to 60mph in just 3.4ms. The details of the Cross Country variant are yet to be known.

The two variants will feature a DC fast-charging rate of a maximum of 153 W. With a public DC fast charger, the car battery will charge from 10% to 80% in slightly over 26.5 minutes.

With what cars does the Volvo EX30 compete?

The Volvo EX30 will compete with mainstream EVs from other manufacturers like the Hyundai Kona EV, Kia Niro EV and the Volkswagen ID.4.

What are the color options for the Volvo EX30?

The Volvo EX30 will be available in five color options. Among these five colors, two color options will be Cloud Blue and Moss Yellow.

What is the price of the Volvo EX30?

The base single-motor model will have a price of $36,145. On the other hand, the base twin motor model is slated to be priced at $40,000. The Cross Country model is expected to feature a price tag of $48,000.

When will the Volvo EX30 be released?

The standard 2024 Volvo EX30 models will go for sale in the summer of 2024. The Cross Country model will arrive a year later with its production beginning in late 2024.