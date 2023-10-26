2026 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 53 Hybrid to Arrive with 536 HP Output Power

Luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz has revealed some information about its upcoming 2026 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 53 Hybrid.

The car will be available in standard SUV as well as coupe body styles.

2026 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 53 Hybrid Exteriors and Interiors

The upcoming Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 53 Hybrid will incorporate a new front fascia as well as exterior badging. The new style for the front fascia distinguishes the car from the manufacturer’s non-AMG models while the exterior badging is an indication of its plug-in hybrid powertrain. The car will also house new passive stabilizer bars in the front and back as well as new dampers in the rear and new stop buffers in the front.

For the inside, the GLE Hybrid will feature a revised Mercedes-Benz User Experience infotainment system with new graphics and functions associated with the plug-in hybrid powertrain like a gauge for the battery temperature and a charging status indicator.

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 53 Hybrid Powertrain Specifications

The AMG GLE 53 Hybrid will be a plug-in hybrid model with an all-wheel drive system. It will incorporate a turbo-6 3.0-liter engine as part of its powertrain. The car will also house an electric motor and a 31.2kWh battery pack. The motor will be capable of delivering 536 HP output power and 553 lb-ft. torque.

Read Also: 2024 Mercedes-AMG EQE Delivers 677 HP with the Race Start Function

The 2026 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 53 Hybrid will sprint from 0 mph to 60 mph in a brief time span of 4.6 seconds and feature a top speed of 155 mph. In electric mode alone, the top speed is expected to be 87 mph. The brakes have been upgraded to support 6-piston calipers as well as 15.7-inch rotors at the front and single-piston calipers and 14.6-inch rotors at the back.

When will the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 53 Hybrid be released?

The Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 53 Hybrid will arrive as a 2026 model. The car will arrive at US dealerships in late 2025.

What is the price of the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 53 Hybrid?

The price of the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 53 Hybrid is expected to be announced closer to the release date. However, it is expected to cost more than the current PHEV GLE 53 model that is priced at $87,900.

Read Also: 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Replaces the C-Class and E-Class Coupes

What are the color options of the Mercedes-Benz GLE 53 Hybrid?

The 2026 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 53 Hybrid is anticipated to come in the same colors of the existing hybrid coupe. This includes the Twilight Blue Metallic and Cardinal Red Metallic color options.