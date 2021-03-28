All-electric Audi Q6 e-tron SUV to make its Debut by 2022

Audi confirms the launch of its electric SUV Q6 e-tron by 2022 and promises 20 other fully-electric models by 2025.

Markus Duesmann, the Board Chairman of Audi, has confirmed the Audi Q6 e-tron electric SUV launch in 2022 that the company is co-developing with Porsche. He confirmed this during his speech at Audi’s Annual Press Conference. Duesmann also revealed that the company plans on modifying its existing internal combustion power plants to meet the new Euro 7 emission norms.

Also Read: 2021 Audi Q3 45 TFSI ePlug-in Hybrid Officially Revealed

The Audi Q6 e-tron will be the first-ever Audi based on the Volkswagen Group’s new PPE (Premium Platform Electric) architecture and is expected to share many of its components with the electric Porsche Macan.

Though Duesmann did not reveal the car’s features and specifications, we can expect the Audi Q6 e-tron to be similar in size to that of the Audi Q5. However, we all know that the car is based on the PPE platform that will use 800-volt architecture, allowing the car to charge at speeds of up to 350kW. PPE-based vehicles are designed for the premium and luxury segments and estimated to offer a range of 480 km.

Also Read: 2022 Audi A8 is a Maybach Rival, Mid-Life Facelift Features Listed

Porsche also plans to build a badge-engineered electric SUV by using the Audi Q6 e-tron, which will later be introduced as a Macan. Audi strongly believes that the company’s battery-powered models will contribute to 1/3 of its overall sales by then.

With the increase in popularity of electric SUVs, the 2022 Audi Q6 e-tron will play a huge role in achieving Audi’s sales goal. By the middle of this decade, we can expect 20 all-electric models from Audi.