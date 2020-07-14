Audi E-Tron Offers More Features in New Trim Lines, 2020 Editions Revealed

Despite the growing situation, things are returning back to normal as automobile manufacturers like the Audi E-Tron has announced new trim lines for 2020.

The company has started offering lots of new features and buyers interested in upgrading their vehicle or joining the Audi family can do so with a revised pricing structure as well.

The latest in the line-up to receive these trim lines is the E-Tron Sportback which happens to be an electric SUV and the E-Tron base edition. These car models directly compete with Mercedes EQC and even though these changes are minor, they definitely make the new purchase worthy. Besides, people are looking forward to changing their decade-old cars would definitely enjoy the hybrid nature of this vehicle combined with the technological improvements it delivers for the asking price.

Five Trim Lines to Choose From

There are a total of five different trim lines to choose from which makes life easier for both budget buyers and those who love to customize their car to the core. The top of the line is taken control of by the Black Edition and the Vorsprung while the other three trim lines include the Technik at the base along with Sport and S-Line in the next two spots.

All these variants surprisingly don’t change the size of the wheels and they are all offered at 20-inches diameter with LED lighting and an MMI touch system. The cars in all the five trim lines also support adaptive air suspension and with so many great features, it becomes an excellent value proposition for buyers looking to get the job done with a limited budget.

Black Edition Special Features

The Black Edition features premium synthetic twin leather seats and the extension is applied on the doors, center console as well as the dashboard. When combined, it provides a luxurious finish to the car. On the Vorsprung edition, 22-inch Audi Sport alloys are used and door mirrors can be attached as an additional accessory.

The music system is taken care of by Bang and Olufsen surround sound system. The Audi E-Tron 2020 editions offer an excellent 195 miles and can go up to 247 miles if you are to tweak the settings a bit. It can also provide better information and map navigation while being connected to Audi’s smartphone interface to get all the information you need right on your smartphone. The 2020 model is priced at 59,900.

