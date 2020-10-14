Audi Q8 Quattro Plug-in Hybrid is Now in Europe in Dual Variants, Delivers 455HP

The Audi Q8 Quattro can be considered a slightly lower entrant because it took time but the best variants are not available in the continent.

The European market often gets electrified vehicles and the hybrid variants much earlier when compared to the rest of the world. The PHEV edition of the car will be available in two different models including the moderately powered edition that can go up to 29 miles on a single charge.

Most buyers who like to stay safe often go for hybrid cars because they help reduce emissions and also deliver a couple of miles. The primary power is still delivered by a conventional powertrain making it powerful, performance-packed and most importantly run on gasoline so that you don’t fear getting lost during a long trip. The Audi Q8 TFSIe Quattro and the 60 edition is powered by a 3.0-liter TFSI V6 engine. It is mated to an electric motor to deliver the moderate mile range as mentioned above. The controls are handled by an eight-speed automatic transmission drive for a smooth driving experience.

In terms of pricing, the car will cost 75,351 in Euros in Germany. The pricing will however go much higher based on the variant of your choice. In terms of performance, the 55 TFSIe edition is capable of delivering 375 horsepower combined with 443 lb-feet of torque. The 60 TFSIe edition is far more powerful and has a much better powertrain which delivers the highest 455 horsepower. It makes it an alluring choice for people who want the best power on a PHEV.

Electric Range and Battery Capacity

The Audi Q8 Quattro editions are powered by a 17.8 kWh lithium-ion battery. The manufacturer has mounted it under the luggage compartment so that it doesn’t occupy much of a space in the car. However, the overall luggage capacity might be lower due to this addition. It takes about two and a half hours for the car to go from zero to full charge. The battery can also be charged every time the brake is applied. There are EV, hybrid and auto driving modes to provide a wholesome experience for hybrid car users.

The car sports design aesthetics that should easily appease even the most demanding Audi fan. It can also be considered an environmentally friendly edition that most people would love to own considering the pricing falls under a more affordable level.

