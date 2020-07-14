Audi R8 2WD Coupe and Spyder Set as 2021 Launch in the U.S.

Audi makes cars that stand out from the crowd and every time they release a special edition, they become a phenomenon in the world.

The R8 RWS was one such model that was made in a lightweight design because the designers removed the front axle and shaved off 143 pounds from the vehicle.

With an improved design and reduced weight, the car could easily deliver 532 horsepower with 398 lb-feet of torque. However, the decision to shave off some of its components helped ensure the base model got some amazing price cuts. It also improved the fuel efficiency of the car and the company is further working on releasing a model in the same line. Based on the information received now, it looks like a new R8 2WD is under development along with an R8 Spyder 2WD edition as well. Both these models are heading as the 2021 editions to the United States when they officially get launched.

An Improvement to the Existing Models

Much of the information that is available today is acquired through the older edition variant of the 2018 Audi R8 RWS that is up for our examination. The existing model could deliver 18 miles per gallon in city traffic and a much improved 25 miles on a highway. The combined fuel efficiency of the car was a decent 18 miles per gallon if you drive it in both locations. Based on the type of powertrain to be used, the fuel efficiency of the car will drastically differ from one model to another.

In many cases, even if the same car is tweaked with a different powertrain for a 2021 launch, we can expect is to receive a different EPA rating. The newer model could probably use a tweaked version of the 5.2-liter V10 engine and we cannot comment on its performance as well as efficiency until on-road tests are available for reviewers.

Another speculation is that the powertrain could directly be borrowed from the 2018 R8 V10 RWS and the minor changes made to the cabin will make sure it suits buyers looking to own an RWD. By default, these models are powered by a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission whereas the R8 RWD, in theory, should be able to touch 63 miles per hour in just 3.7 seconds.

The R8 Quattro from the same Audi family can do the same in 3.3 seconds but these are all mere numbers that should be taken with a pinch of salt. Besides, at the end of the day, it is all about the budget, usage scenario and the kind of driver you are. The multiple trim lines available and the upgraded 2021 edition will ensure it suits all kinds of buyers in the United States.

