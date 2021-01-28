BMW M5 CS 2021 Officially Revealed, Pictures and Specs Out Now!

The BMW M5 CS 2021 is a great evolution in the M series which was launched way back in the 80s and continues to be a popular choice today.

The way BMW works in the automobile industry is quite different from its competitors. They have always focused on creating a powerful sports car that the entire family would be comfortable riding in.

In terms of performance, for those who are not introduced to it yet, the BMW E28 M5 is easily the fastest car in the lane and can beat the Porsche 911 which is a complete sports car. The newest addition also expands further by launching an electric power variant combined with the gasoline engine. It can surprisingly seat up to five people with ample comfort and the interiors are designed in a way to make the journey as comfortable as it could get.

Also Read: 2022 BMW iX Electric SAV is Underway, Spotted without Camouflage

The same elements that made the previous versions have been modified and improved in the newly revealed BMW M5 CS. The car’s pictures should give most buyers a clear idea of how it looks and the features that have witnessed some significant improvement. Under the hood, the vehicle is powered by a 4.4-liter V8 engine capable of delivering 627 horsepower with 553 lb-feet of torque. It can easily accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in just 2.9 seconds, making it the fastest one out there. The highest level of speed, at around 124mph can be achieved in just 10.4 seconds.

Powerful Specs Combined with a Comfortable Ride

In comparison, the newly unveiled M5 CS edition is pretty much close to the M5 that is already available in the market. There are very minor differences in design and performance as the V8 engine is similar yet it has been tweaked mildly to achieve the improvements. For buyers who are not going to think twice about investing more or simply would want that additional power bump despite being minor, this should be right on their list.

Also Read: Head of BMW M Division Confirms EV Model is Coming in 2021

The car is equipped with an 8-speed ZF automatic gearbox combined with an xDrive all-wheel-drive setup. The overall weight of the car has been shaved off which is yet another obvious reason that makes the car faster and sleeker with its overall appeal. The buckled lightweight seats are comfortable and BMW offers a cleaning service subscription to keep it sparkling new at all times. The BMW M5 CS will hit U.S. and other zones in 2022 but will be available in a limited edition from mid of 2021, this year.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.