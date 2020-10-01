BMW X2 M Mesh Edition Officially Revealed with Features Detailed

The BMW X2 M Mesh edition is yet another impressive launch from the popular brand that continues to be one step ahead yet innovate whenever possible on multiple aspects.

Every time a new vehicle is officially revealed, it provides car manufacturers an opportunity to impress buyers and upgrade their own vehicle.

It has been officially confirmed that the new 2021 edition of the vehicle will be out next year in Australia. The company has also confirmed the specifications and features to expect in the car along with a possible price tag. The front wheel-drive model will be priced approximately at $56,900 in Australian dollars. The particular edition that fans are looking forward to receive a revamp is the BMW X2 sDrive20i M Sport variant which is bit expensive but still falls within the price range where most sporty car lovers could get their hands on.

Under the hood, the newly announced vehicle is expected to be powered by a 2.0-liter twin-turbo four-cylinder petrol engine. Going with a gasoline variant is the best way to have maximum torque and horsepower whereas diesel engines may not really provide that edge if you love speed and performance. The powertrain is attached to a seven-speed dual clutch automated gearbox that makes driving a breeze. Besides, the design aesthetics further contribute to the level of perfection this BMW model offers.

Color Choices and Aesthetic Improvements

The BMW X2 M Mesh Edition for 2021 is filled to the brim with a wide range of color choices to choose from. The car is available in a sunset orange with a metallic finish, phytonic blue or an alpine white for those who love a serene finish on their vehicles. The car’s multiple colors are duly supported by the usage of orange decals on the side as well as the trim of the wheels. The choice of colors and the way they are used on the car further improve the overall look, which should convince more buyers to enjoy the BMW brand more irrespective of their age.

The glossy black on the mesh kidney grille makes it a specific BMW variant that anyone could easily identify on the load. However, some of the sporty changes to the vehicle and the orange decals ensure that they don’t look too outdated. After all, BMW has been using the same grille for decades now that allows them to showcase themselves better in an overcrowded automobile market.

