Early 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class Images Leaked

An image of the upcoming 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class was leaked on an Instagram account a couple of months ahead of its scheduled reveal.

The luxury automaker seems to be offering a very subtle uplift for the three-row SUV just like its smaller GLE updated earlier.

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class Exteriors and Interiors

According to the Instagram image, the German luxury automaker will be making slight revisions to the front fascia of the SUV. The headlights will have a more sculpted design that can be found in the manufacturer’s modern vehicles. The grille will also appear changed and bolder than before. There will be four horizontal bars that give the car a striking appearance.

The front bumper will also have a slight modification for its lower front elements. The new GLS SUV will portray a different shape for its license plate holder, trim and vents. Another Instagram post shows a photo of the SUV with a classic dual five-spoke design for the wheels. It is likely that the manufacturer will incorporate subtle rear-end changes as well.

On the inside, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class SUV will retain the three-row seating. The manufacturer will implement a new design for the steering wheel and a few changes around the air vents. It is speculated that the upholstery will also reflect new color schemes. The car will come with the updated and most recent MBUX infotainment system that supports the wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There is also scope for the incorporation of upgraded advanced safety features.

Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class Engine Specifications

It is not sure at the moment if the manufacturer will sport the compact 2.0-liter power engine that is supported by its smaller GLS SUV. However, there is a high possibility that the SUV will have the updated 450 as well as 580 powertrains under the hood that deliver power boosts of 375HP and 510HP respectively.

There is a possibility that Mercedes Benz will incorporate a 400e plug-in hybrid with 381HP in its forthcoming SUV. This will help the car deliver a perfect blend of ample power and electrification.

The facelifted GLS-Class will arrive in the luxury cars market as a competitor to the X7 from BMW. The SUV will most certainly win the hearts of those who wish for just subtle updates for their car.

What is the release date for the Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class?

The GLS-Class SUV will be offered as a mid-cycle update vehicle by the manufacturer. The SUV is scheduled for a release in April by Mercedes-Benz.

What is the price of the Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class?

The manufacturer will reveal the price of its 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class SUV closer to its reveal date. However, it is expected that there will be no steep increase from the price of last year’s model. The expectation is that the car will be priced anywhere between $58,000 and $60,000.