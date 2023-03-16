Electric Telluride 2024 Kia EV9 Comes with Concept-Car Like Design

The South Korean automaker Kia recently revealed spy shots of its upcoming 2024 Kia EV9, an electric telluride.

These spy shots give some interesting insights that highlight the vehicle to have a concept-car-like design.

2024 Kia EV9 Exteriors and Interiors

On the outside, the Kia EV9 will come with a big boxy exterior with soft edges accompanied by punched-out panels, a D-pillar design and a discrete uptick at the back. The car will also have a four double-spoke geometric wheel design with substantial wheel arches. The front fascia will portray vertical and slim headlights as well as an arrow-straight beltline up to the rear door. There will be LED lighting on the front and back and the daytime running lights on the front generate an animated lighting pattern. The vehicle will also have a clamshell tailgate.

The Kia EV9 will sport a three-row seating setup with comfortable mesh headrests on the inside. The second row will house captain’s chairs that rotate by 180° to face backward. These seats can also be rotated 90° outward for ease of loading and unloading. The third row of the Telluride also offers ample space for even adults for a short journey. The first and second rows will come with reclining functionality for passengers to relax while the second and third rows can be folded to increase the cargo space.

The cabin of the 2024 Kia EV9 will sport a floating slab-style housing that incorporates a 12.3-inch touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The touchscreen and digital instrument cluster will have a 5.0-inch display between them. The small screen is intended to enhance the driver’s digital experience by using it for climate controls and driver profiles. The dash will have a shelf-like design concealing the touch-capacitive buttons that are used to access the infotainment screen. The Telluride will continue to sport a few hard buttons to operate the displays.

Kia EV9 Engine Specifications

The manufacturer has not let out any information about what its plans are for the engine of the Kia EV9. The only detail available at the moment is that the car will incorporate Kia’s E-GMP platform. This platform is known to sport an 800-volt electrical architecture that supports very fast charging times, vehicle-to-grid functions and bi-directional charging. However, the upcoming EV9 will also have a 400-volt architecture with rapid DC charge speeds.

It is also speculated that the car will have both single-motor and dual-motor layouts. The large size of the Telluride also indicates the possibility of the inclusion of a large battery.

When will the Kia EV9 be released?

The Kia EV9 is slated for a digital debut between March 2023 and April 2023. This will be followed by the car most likely to be available for sale through dealerships by the end of the year or some time at the beginning of 2024.

What is the price of the Kia EV9?

The 2024 Kia EV9 is expected to come with a starting price of $50,000 for the base model. The advanced models will have a higher price tag.