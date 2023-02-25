Facelifted 2023 Volkswagen ID.3 Reveals Optional Matrix LED Headlights

Automaker Volkswagen just posted a video of its upcoming 2023 Volkswagen ID.3 electric hatchback.

This hatchback will sport a wide range of new features like a revised exterior style, better materials for the interior and a larger infotainment screen.

2023 Volkswagen ID.3 Headlights and Taillights

The facelifted electric car will support matrix LED headlights with more aggressive cuts. These headlights have been given the name IQ.LIGHT by the manufacturer will be available as an optional fitting and has been designed keeping safety in mind. They can light up the road selectively by rendering several small illumination points in their housing. This poses less risk to other drivers behind the car.

The taillights of the ID.3 have undergone a visible revamp. Like the headlights, they also appear more aggressive and look sharper than the earlier models.

Volkswagen ID.3 Exteriors and Interiors

In terms of external design, the manufacturer has not made too many changes to the Volkswagen ID.3. Spy shots indicate that the car will portray a sharper exterior profile along with other minor changes. The front and rear bumpers will undergo a change in the mid-cycle refreshed model.

On the inside, the 2023 Volkswagen ID.3 will come with a larger 12-inch infotainment screen that supports an intelligent electric vehicle route planner along with new software and technology. The hatchback will have a detachable compartment on the floor of the cargo or luggage area. This compartment will make it possible to load more stuff in the car.

The center console will also feature a design change and has the provision to hold two cups. The steering wheel will be wrapped with a high-quality leather substitute material as a replacement for the earlier leather trim. The manufacturer will offer illumination for the touch-sensitive controls positioned below the middle touchscreen. Volkswagen also claims that it will incorporate the latest completely integrated assist systems such as the Park Assist Plus with Memory Function and Travel Assist with Swarm Data.

The manufacturer has made no official statement of any changes to the battery or powertrain. However, automakers often follow the trend of making these revisions with their mid-cycle updates. Hence, there is a possibility that Volkswagen will make some under the hood changes in the updated hatchback as well.

When will the Volkswagen ID.3 be released?

The manufacturer will unveil the Volkswagen ID.3 on March 1, 2023. Volkswagen will initially focus on assembling the updated electric hatchback in its German plants in Dresden and Zwickau. From next year, the car will also be produced in Wolfsburg. Customers from Germany can hope to lay their hands on the electric vehicle in the final quarter of this year.

What is the price of the 2023 Volkswagen ID.3?

The 2023 Volkswagen ID.3 will be available at a starting price of $46,330 including VAT in Germany. This translates to around €43,995 in the local market.

