Ford Escape Gets Great Offers, Affordable Yet Powerful Performance

In an effort to push automobile sales, Ford has launched a slew of offers to entice buyers to go for their brand.

The pandemic situation has affected almost every business and the automobile industry is no different. With the new Ford Escape, the brand has revealed the pricing and other things that people could look forward to in this mid-sized SUV. It also happens to be an excellent choice for budget buyers with great space, features and a powertrain that could withstand even the most demanding situations.

Also Read: 2021 BMW M4 Convertible Spotted, Less Camouflaged than Before

If you have already made up your mind and want one as soon as it gets launched, the Ford Escape’s base model priced at $36,490 as its drive-away pricing. The company also looks forward to keep models ready so that buyers who want it immediately delivered or just drive away to their homes can do so, if they pick it up through several financing options. The pricing and offers may slightly vary based on the region you live in.

The pricing is rather split because there are plenty of different trim lines to choose from. The front-drive edition of the Ford Escape is the base model while the sporty edition in the ST-line costs about $38,990. For buyers who want the best performance combined with an excellent line-up of features, the all-wheel drive ST-Line is there with a pricing of $41,990. Despite going all the way up to the flagship model, Ford has still priced their Escape SUV at an affordable range that would appease most buyers.

Additional Discounts from Ford

The automobile brand is dedicated to convincing buyers even more as they have confirmed that $500 will be offered as a discount for those who choose to test drive the car. The option is available throughout the month of November and December. If you complete the test drive segment and purchase the Ford Escape, you will be saving even more on the actual cost of the car. There are virtual test drive options for people who are not keen on going out due to virus concerns. You can talk to a representative, walk the car in a virtual tour and get all your questions answered in a hands on session.

Also Read: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Will be Sold Worldwide, Powered by Coyote V8

Ford is promoting this new Desk Drive feature which starts in November and will be available in the Australian Facebook page. Considering the price and other features of the vehicle, the brand seems to have a strong competitor in their hand.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.