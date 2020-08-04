G01 BMW X3 LCI Spy Shots Spotted, Revamped Design Expected

Despite the slump in the automobile market this year, companies are gearing up to launch some new models and minor refreshes to boost sales.

The G01 BMW X3 is one such refresh that will have some tweaks to make the existing model better. It was originally released in 2017 and the years show in the overall design of the vehicle.

The exquisite automobile industry exists for those who are willing to spend more but the majority of the lot would like to keep their expenditure under control. For the major lot, these models are more than enough for their daily commute especially when it has the brand value delivered by BMW. The moderate refresh in this model includes a change in the front bumper, the design of the headlamps, grille and the bonnet.

When everything is switched from their original design, it obviously provides a brand new look for G01 BMW X3 making it a people’s choice. The spy shots confirmed that the brand is indeed interested in bringing about a stark change to the existing model.

Revamped Design

According to the numerous spy shots that we have grabbed with the help of Paultan, the rear quarter, bumper and tail lamps have all received the much-needed refresh. Besides, it is easy to deduce the same considering the fact that they have used camouflage in the front and back areas but not on the entire area. The designing team is obviously working on various changes to the front and rear which is what determines the way any car would look.

On the inside, it is being speculated that the gear selector lever will also receive a design upgrade to keep things more contemporary. The powertrain variants will be plenty including four-cylinder, six-cylinder petrol variants and similar variants with diesel options for those who prefer the same.

The electric car trend is on the highest level now and an xDrive30e is also in the making built on the body of the G01 X3 from BMW. This particular variant will be capable of delivering about 292 horsepower combined with a meager 55 kilometers of electric range. But, being a hybrid model should appease some buyers because an all-electric car is still on the cards possibly by 2023 or later.

The multiple spy shots of the G01 BMW X3 should give you a quick idea of what to expect in terms of design but the actual improvements can be spotted only when we get spy shots without the camouflage covering the car’s front and rear areas.

