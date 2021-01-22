Head of BMW M Division Confirms EV Model is Coming in 2021

By now, it is a known fact that major automobile manufacturers are working on electric cars of the future.

An official word can be considered with more strength than having to dwell on rumors. In 2021, a BMW M series electric car is coming to the stores, confirmed by the head of the department and it won’t be long before we have lots of BMW cars being considered as electric vehicles.

In his own words, Markus Flasch said that he is quite eager and is looking forward to launching the first fully electric-powered performance automobile for the first time in BMW history. While there has been plenty of experimental models in the past, the time has never been favorable of EVs until now. With all major countries of the world focusing on reduced emission, it looks like BMW will making their presence felt sooner than expected. It is said to be the BMW i4 electric sedan which is scheduled for launch in 2021 and luckily we are already in the first half of the year.

The automobile brand has some great expectations to meet especially when they are selling a car with an M-badge. The 2021 M3 and M4 are the confirmed models that will be unveiled in the following months but being a performance variant is no easy task when running purely on an electric motor. The transition is going to be slow and steady over the period of the next five years.

BMW Working on EVs to Rival Tesla

Tesla being the benchmark for electric cars of today launched their affordable Model 3. BMW has confirmed they are working on a rival which will be delivered with 523bhp combined with a maximum range of 370 miles on a single charge. The car will be performance-driven as it can reach 62 miles per hour in just 4 seconds with a top speed of 125mph making it an easy choice for anyone who would expect similar performance as a gasoline-powered vehicle.

M Performance variant from BMW will be on par with Model 3 and being such a prestigious brand, they are supposed to deliver something better than a newcomer. In their multiple statements and the rumors we came across, it looks like they are planning to retain the M Performance badge but call it the M Lite for the EV that is about to get launched in 2021. The performance should be on par with the X5 M SUV and the M2 CS Coupe which continues to be a crowd favorite for a long time now.

