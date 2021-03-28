Introducing the 2022 Alpina B8 Gran Coupe, the Perfect BMW M8 Alternative 

Alpina is a performance tuning company that can turn a station wagon into a terrific 700hp supercar slayer with BMW’s partnership. After the grand success of the BMW Alpina B7 Sedan and the XB7 Sports Activity Vehicle, Alpina, in partnership with BMW, is all set to offer an M8 rival super sedan with magnificent luxury finishes.

Powerful Performance

The 2022 BMW Alpina B8 Gran Coupe has a 4.4 liter V8 engine with bi-turbo charging that produces an output of 612 hp, while the torque checks in at 590 pound-feet. This car’s sport exhaust system reduces back pressure and features the natural sound of a powerful V8 engine. The driver can always choose to switch between comfort and sport mode to influence the engine’s sound. The shift dynamics are much better, based upon the selected drive mode. That’s without giving up on the shift comfort which Alpina is famous for.

The BMW Alpina B8 can hit o-60mph in just 3.3 seconds with a maximum speed of 201 mph and can cover ¼ mile in 11.5 seconds flat. This Gran Coupe’s performance is certainly sharper than the M8 and features performance upgrades over M8.

B8 Gran Coupe’s Appearance

One cannot prefer Alpina for just the speed and handling, but also for the style and luxury the car offers. Visually speaking, this car’s exterior is enhanced with a distinctive front spoiler along with the tuner’s name. It has subtle side skirts, a modest trunk spoiler, new air intakes, an aggressive rear bumper, and a redesigned diffuser.

The all-new Alpina B8 Gran Coupe comes with unique front and rear bumpers and a set of the BMW’s brand signature multispoke wheels that are wrapped in high-performance tires.

The car’s interior epitomizes the prestigious standard of exquisite luxury and excellent craftsmanship that the current BMW 8 series carry. The cabin boasts an exclusive iDrive controller, the standard Alpina Walnut Anthracite interior trim, Alcantara headliner, exclusively designed Alpina gauge cluster, and the Lavalina leather steering wheel tuned with Integral Active Steering system for a tactile driving experience.

The Alpina B8 Gran Coupe includes ventilated front seats, multi-functional seats, steering wheel heating, and a panoramic glass sunroof. Unlike the conventional light sources, the icon adaptive LED headlights with laser light in this car offer high intensity.

The all-new 2022 B8 Gran Coupe has a striking appearance and aerodynamically optimized exterior components. Alpina’s Green Metallic and Blue Metallic finishes are your choices for color. However, you can choose from a wide range of BMW individual paint finishes as well. This car is equipped with BMW navigation, infotainment, communication, and driver assistance systems as well.

