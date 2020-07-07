Lamborghini Sian Roadster Teaser Released Ahead of Official Reveal

Lamborghini Sian Roadster is an exciting new line-up to join the range of luxury, super fast vehicles from the brand.

The vehicle is scheduled to join the fray on the 8th of July and will have a global rollout in the following months of 2020. A new model releasing during this pandemic times is a great boost to sales and for people looking forward to have some good news from the automobile world.

While there were lots of rumors surrounding the model in the past, the situation turned favorable for Lamborghini. The company started teasing buyers with lots of teasers and it wasn’t until they officially confirmed that the Sian is the model that is going to be, buyers weren’t clear of what to expect. Previously, it was widely speculated that the brand is going for a Squadra Corse or a Sian Roadster but luckily the newest teaser confirms we don’t have to wait much longer to see how the new car would look like in terms of design updates.

Also Read: Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Supercar is Now Available as Blockchain Stamps

Exciting New Teaser

According to Lamborghini’s own words, “the future is here and this is unlike anything the world has seen before.” The team further confirmed that the new car is set for an official launch which will be streamed live on YouTube on the 8th of July. The event takes place at 6pm CEST and launching new products online has become the norm without much fanfare from the press.

The future is here, and it is unlike anything the world may have seen before. Get ready to witness the official unveiling of our latest creation at 6 PM CEST on July 8th, 2020 on https://t.co/4SLPw939p1, and our YouTube channel.#Lamborghini #AheadofItsTime pic.twitter.com/5yEXz5a3Ye — Lamborghini (@Lamborghini) July 4, 2020

Besides, all the information that you need to know including the car’s specifications, design and availability will be shared online for buyers’ convenience. The press images and other additional information will go live on all channels as soon as the announcement takes place. The trend is going to continue for a long time as major technology firms and automobile brands have adopted the policy so as to keep social distancing while ensuring their products are made available at the right time.

Also Read: BMW is Planning to Adopt Car as a Service with Subscription Model for Specific Features

The Lamborghini Sian Roadster has a teasing, glossy blue from the teaser image shown on Twitter and they have also provided a rear view of the car. It features a hard top if we are to go by the information available so far. The model can deliver 808hp as a combined output and will hit 62 mph in 2.8 seconds with a confirmed top speed of 217 miles per hour.

The Sian Roadster is expected to be a limited edition model and may be built in less than a hundred numbers for exclusive owners to grab them as quick as possible.