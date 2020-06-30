New Spy Photos of 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Emerge Online

The latest edition, the 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan is gearing up to get launched globally.

With the release date close by, the company has been testing the vehicle on road. Surprisingly, it is spotted on road without camouflage and everyone got to get a direct glimpse of what to expect from the model.

Instead of going for a big launch event, Volkswagen has confirmed that they are going to go for an online event. The vehicle, its specifications and everything else you would want to know will be digitally presented. While it may take time for the model to be globally available due to the COVID 19 situation going around the world, it is getting launched according to the latest sources.

The series of spy photos are released on Car Advice website that gives a much clear and in-depth look into the new car’s design. The designers have gone for a headlight design which we are quite familiar with. It was already spotted on the Golf 8th generation variant and with an idea to maintain the same tone in all their vehicles, Volkswagen has opted for the same on their larger SUV variant.

New Design, Inspired by Other Models

The grille design has been ripped off the T-Cross SUV and it’s not a bad thing. When you are paying less but can get some of the design elements from expensive SUV models, buyers will be more than happy to pay for it. After all, it provides better value for money and is an excellent way to have a premium-looking SUV for you to own.

The Volkswagen Tiguan features headlights that are already revealed in the Golf 8th generation edition. While the Volkswagen Golf happens to be an extremely small car compared to what the Tiguan would offer, it still fits into the overall design architecture. The leaked spy photos of the car much to the delight of people planning to buy it includes photographs of the interiors.

With a view to keep things tight and crisp, the designing team has opted for a revamped steering wheel, instrument cluster and climate controls that are completely reworked. The car is powered by a 1.4-liter petrol engine with 110kW of power which is something derived from the fact it uses Golf 8’s engine. It is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission engine.

The 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan will get launched any time in the next few weeks but a global rollout may take time considering the pandemic situation in the world.

