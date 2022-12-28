Sony Honda EV Teaser Released Ahead of CES 2023 Event

Sony Honda Mobility (SHM) formed as a collaboration of Sony and Honda has made a public announcement that it will disclose its upcoming electric vehicle during the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) that is slated to take place on January 4, 2023, in Las Vegas.

The production of the electric vehicle is expected to begin in North America in 2026 and the sales will begin online in the same market. Japan will serve as the secondary market to where the cars are exported and production may commence there as well. The electric vehicles will be available in Europe after Japan.

Sony Honda Electric Vehicle Teaser Image and Video

The company has released a not-so-very-clear image of the model that will also be its first EV from the joint venture to support its statement. It also put up a very small public video that showed something which appeared like the hood of the car.

Features of Sony Honda EV

As of now, significantly less information is available about the Sony Honda EV, including what it will be called. However, the manufacturer has hinted that the car might be able to support Level 3 autonomous driving. It might also incorporate Level 2+ driving with several settings. There is also a possibility of adding several features to the vehicle by availing of a subscription service. In terms of infotainment, the electric vehicle might be compatible with a complete version of PlayStation 5 that is offered by none other than Sony itself.

Role of Sony & Honda

Sony will be responsible for developing the software system of the electric vehicle as well as the in-cabin entertainment options and cloud-based services. On the other hand, it will be Honda that renders the car’s engineering capabilities and manufacturing expertise.

It is still unclear as to if it will be Sony Honda Mobility or just Honda that offers after-sales services. However, the joint venture company has declared that pre-orders for the car will be open from early 2025.

Target market

The upcoming EV and other future vehicles from SHM will find their place under the premium EV segment. Although they may not be easily affordable by everyone, they may not have a price cut and not be as expensive as popular luxury car brands.