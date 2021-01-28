Tesla Model X 2021 Edition Launched, Facelifted Interior Combined with 1,006bhp

Tesla has never shied away from improving the performance of their existing vehicles and drastically changing the way they work.

Having an entirely new interior further makes the Model X more futuristic for the 2021 edition and a great purchase for anyone who wants to go completely electric in this generation.

Also Read: Tesla Reveals Model S Long Range Plus, An Updated EV with 400-Mile Range

The automobile brand has been slow but steady in unveiling new software updates, features for all their cars including the Model 3, Model S and the Model X SUV variant. The newest addition is the inclusion of the Plaid model which was found in the Model S so far. It significantly improves the performance of the SUV and allows it to generate about 1,006bhp, making it one of the most powerful, feature-rich and a reliable electric car on the road. And, it should be added that this is obviously a car designed for additional headphone.

New Flagship Variant Unveiled for 2021

Tesla considers the 2021 edition of the Model X to be their flagship at present because there will obviously be another upgrade for the Model S in the near future. The performance level trimline will be available in UK by 2022. The newer car is being built on the same platform and is equipped with a three-motor Plaid powertrain that produces the said horsepower. It is much faster than ever because the large vehicle can easily go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in just 2.5 seconds. The overall mile range of the car has also been improved in this platform as it goes up to 340 miles on a single charge.

Also Read: Tesla 2021 Model 3 Hatchback is in the Making to Beat Volkswagen ID 3

For people who are concerned about how fast it can go, the top speed is equally impressive as it is pegged at 163 miles per hour. The interior has been completely revamped to make it much more sophisticated than the existing Model X variant. The car is now equipped with 22-inch alloy wheels and a revamped diffuser as well as some tweaks on the body to reduce drag levels when cruising at top speed.

The dashboard features a 17-inch infotainment system with four spots for wireless charging and rear seat passengers get their own displays to watch movies on the go. The Tesla Model X 2021 variant costs 110,980 GBP and features an upgraded battery infrastructure.

A less expensive variant Model X Long Range is also being sold for 90,980 GBP which is slower in performance but delivers exceptional mile range of 360 miles and the same set of features.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.