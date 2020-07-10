Toyota Corolla Cross SUV Adds a Large Car to the Lineup, Set for 2022 Launch

Toyota and every other automobile manufacturer of today is keen on selling compact SUVs as well as SUVs around the globe.

The Toyota Corolla Cross SUV is the company’s strong attempt at adding a large car to their lineup, directly to the Corolla family known for its excellent build and is set for launch in 2022 in Australia as its home country to start off with.

Also Read: 2021 G80 BMW M3 Spy Shots Reveal Huge Kidney Grille and Headlights

The level of luxury offered in a large vehicle is unparalleled when compared to many other competitive models available. The stark difference lies in its pricing, comfort and the ability to cover long distances without breaking a sweat. Toyota is establishing their stronghold in the compact SUV market and leveraging the Corolla brand makes it all the more feasible for customers to easily connect with what they have to offer.

Models Set for 2023 Launch

While the automobile brand exclusively claims many of their models to get launched in the next 2-3 years, most of them are scheduled for 2023 or late 2022. It would take months before these cars are made available worldwide. The Yaris Cross and RAV4 are the SUVs available but the Corolla Cross will be in between in terms of size, pricing and comfort level so as to provide a platform that buyers would find convenient to adopt.

Based on the official information, it has been confirmed that the car will be mounted on the GA-C platform. It is already being used in the C-HR model and a couple of pictures released online give us a good glimpse of how stylish this new SUV would look. Under the hood it is powered by a 2.0-liter petrol engine and another variant will sport a 1.8-liter hybrid model which includes a petrol engine attached to an electric motor.

Also Read: Toyota Aygo JBL Edition Launched with a Strong Focus on Entertainment

Toyota has always been at the forefront when it comes to providing hybrid variants of their vehicles and the Corolla Cross SUV will be no different, especially when the entire automobile industry is moving towards an electric future. It is a stylish and versatile car with a high driving position, according to Sean Hanley, Toyota’s VP for Sales and Marketing.

“We are in its early stages and will be able to confirm more information as we get closer to launch,” he added. This is probably the first and dedicated SUV in the Corolla lineup but fans have a different theory yet if priced right this could be one of the best selling cars in the near future.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Image Source