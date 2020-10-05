2021 Ford Fiesta ST Edition is Utterly Stylish like Never Before

Falling in love with the design aesthetics of the 2021 Ford Fiesta ST Edition is probably the easiest thing you could do this year.

The car has come up with an exciting array of design upgrades that most buyers and even newcomers would simply fall in love with what the vehicle has to offer. Besides, it is one among the very few cars that falls in the affordable lineup when compared to the super expensive Mercedes AMG models and similar choices available in the automobile market.

The Ford Fiesta ST edition is a limited edition run and available only for those who are willing to make an investment as quickly as possible. After all, for those who live in the United Kingdom, just 300 of these exotic new car will be launched and will be up for grabs. The company has confirmed that they will launch only 500 of these cars and such a limited number production ensures that customers should probably make a dash to purchase one if they are already a big fan of the compact hatchbacks Ford has to offer.

The particular edition will be offered in a three-door model and has been priced at 27,075 pounds. The luxurious aspect for the Fiesta is delivered by significant improvements made to the suspension and bespoke styling. The Azure Blue paint is a unique aspect of this ST edition which will make it stand out wherever you drive the car in the country. The manufacturer has also included a range of attachments to make it worth the limited tag including roof spoiler, ST badges combined with a rear diffuser coated with gloss black paint.

Improved Handling, Not Just Style

The 2021 Ford Fiesta ST Edition has been given some intricate attention to detail including the design aspects but luckily they haven’t skipped the perform aspects too. The 18-inch alloy wheels combined with the adjustable coilover suspension and some of the elements from the Performance Edition has also been added to the mix. They ensure the overall performance and the design detailing of the new Ford car is pretty much worth to be considered a limited ST edition that people would want to own.

The ST edition will also include Performance Steering Wheel with a Sport driving mode. It will also include carbon fiber largely used in the dashboard and blue stitching on the seats to let anyone know that this car belongs to the limited edition variant.

