2021 Lexus UX 250h Gets a Stylish and Premium Upgrade in New Sports Edition

The newly unveiled 2021 Lexus UX 250h sports edition is no different because the stylish, premium upgrade could easily make heads turn.

Every time any manufacturer comes up with a sports edition, the expectations rise sky high for the particular model. Besides, the automaker has improved a lot of minor things that would appease even the most demanding customer.

For buyers who are really intrigued by the new Lexus UX premium pack grade, it is essential to know everything the company provides as part of their plan. It starts with an all-black premium grille, side mirror caps and additional headlamp units. The package also includes roof rails as well as five-spoke 18-inch alloy wheels. Everything that is premium and expected of this massive upgrade can be witnessed in the interior.

On the inside, you will find Tahara upholstery which is a great and viable alternative to real leather. Most users who would get into the car would be surprised to know that it is not leather but a new material because of the premium look it renders to the interiors of the vehicle. Further, it continues to provide a 7-inch display which is large enough. As expected of a modern day infotainment system, it supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay allowing people to use their smartphones for entertainment and to take calls.

Safety and Premium Improvements to Expected

Along with the long list of features mentioned here, the 2021 Lexus UX 250h provides additional safety features including an intelligent clearance sonar system, rear view mirror equipped with auto dimming feature and reversing camera. All these features are not considered a luxury these days considering the fact that they are supposed to be on almost all variants to make driving easier. The addition of heated seats makes driving and riding comfortable in varying weather conditions while the rear privacy glass improves the overall atmosphere in the car.

Under the hood, the car is powered by a 2.0-liter four cylinder engine. It also includes a single or dual electric motors. Buyers can choose to buy an all-wheel drive edition or a two wheel drive based on their budget and the kind of features they are looking forward to have as the car delivers about 181 horsepower in both.

A range of safety features including dynamic radar cruise control, road sign assist, lane trace assist and nighttime pedestrian detection are also provided in the upgrade. The 2021 Lexus UX 250h premium sport edition pricing is at 33,150 GBP but adding the pack will increase the pricing to $44,343.

