2023 Peugeot 2008 to Feature Refreshed Styling and Upgraded Electric Variant

French automaker Peugeot is working on its latest 2023 Peugeot 2008.

The first Peugeot 2008 was released in 2013 followed by the next car that is presently around after a gap of six years. The upcoming car is all set to replace the current model with a modified powertrain and subtle styling changes.

2023 Peugeot 2008 Engine Specifications

The major changes to the new Peugeot 2008 will be reflected under its hood through a powertrain overhaul. The car will be available in three variants comprising petrol, electric and hybrid variants.

Read Also: 2024 BMW 5 Series Rear End Spy Shots Revealed

The petrol variant of the car will sport two 1.2-liters Puretech turbo petrol engines. One of the engines will deliver 127bho power while the other engine will have a lesser power of 98bhp. There will also be an option to choose between a six-speed manual transmission and an eight-speed automatic transmission.

As for the electric model, the upcoming car will house a more powerful electric motor with 153bhp, a huge 54kWh battery that has been used by the manufacturer earlier in the revised Peugeot e-208. This will boost the efficiency of the 2023 Peugeot 2008 by 18%, allowing it to offer 252 miles of range. The car will support 7.4kW and 11kW on-board chargers. With a 7.4kW home charger, the battery will charge from 0% to 80% in seven and a half hours. On the other hand, a 100kW rapid charger will help the battery attain the same charge in just half an hour.

Read Also: 2024 Hyundai Elantra N Sports a Revised Look

The hybrid counterpart will come equipped with a Puretech engine and an electric motor that cumulatively delivers 136bhp. This car will also incorporate a battery that is capable of charging at low speeds.

Peugeot 2008 Interior and Exterior Details

The upcoming Peugeot 2008 will sport a 10-inch touchscreen and the manufacturer’s standard Peugeot iConnect infotainment system. The touchscreen will offer support for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. All three models will also include multiple safety features such as blindspot monitoring, lane-keeping assistance, traffic sign recognition and adaptive cruise control.

The car will depict a more aggressive and wider front end with the new Peugeot badge, updated lights from the Peugeot 508 and black bumper inserts.

What specification levels are supported by Peugeot 2008?

The Peugeot 2008 will arrive in three specification levels comprising GT, Allure and Active. There will be a slight variation in the design features for all specification levels. The topmost GT model will have the most visual appeal.

When will the Peugeot 2008 be released?

The 2023 Peugeot 2008 petrol and electric variants will be launched at the same time and be available for order this year in the summer in the UK. The hybrid model is slated to arrive later in 2024. The exact date of release is yet to be revealed by the manufacturer.

Image Credits: AUTOCAR