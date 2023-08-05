2024 Acura ZDX to Debut on August 17 During 2023 Monterey Car Week

Acura is gearing up for the debut of its upcoming 2024 Acura ZDX during the 2023 Monterey Car Week on August 17.

The mid-size SUV will be the first electric vehicle from the manufacturer. Acura has already released a teaser revealing a preview of the car. The car will be available only through online sales.

2024 Acura ZDX Exteriors and Interiors

The upcoming SUV will sport a large low grille in the center of the front bumper. The grille will be surrounded by a couple of air intakes on both sides. The Diamond Pentagon grille will also have an LED bar outline as well as a huge Acura DRL light signature in the center. The headlights will portray a horizontal structure along with the manufacturer’s Acura DRL light signature. The hood will depict three sharp creases.

For the interiors, the car will sport a single panel incorporating both the infotainment screen and a digital instrument cluster. There will also be a Bang & Olufsen audio system and a yoke-style narrow steering wheel. The SUV will support inbuilt Google apps and services.

Acura ZDX Engine Specifications

The manufacturer has not revealed its powertrain options for the 2024 Acura ZDX. However, there are talks that its performance will be very much like the Ultium-based Cadilac Lyriq. If this is true, it can only mean that the ZDX will be equipped with a battery of almost 100kWh capacity and a single motor that delivers close to 340 HP. This base model will feature a range of over 230 miles

The higher-end ZDX Type S will have an all-wheel drive and a dual motor setup that delivers around 500 HP. This variant will have a starting range of 300 miles. The car will race from 0 miles to 60 miles in less than five seconds.

How big is the Acura ZDX?

The exact size of the Acura ZDX is yet to be known but it is almost as big as the manufacturer’s three-row MDX. Given the fact that the ZDX supports two-row seating for five passengers, there will be ample room for passengers to stretch out during long drives.

What is the price of the Acura ZDX?

The base Acura ZDX is slated to have a starting price of $50,000. The top-end sporty Type S model will bear a steeper price tag of upwards of $60,000.

When will the Acura ZDX be released?

According to an announcement by Acura, the Acura ZDX will make its presence in the market by 2024. Sales are expected to commence at the beginning of the next year at the earliest. Both models will arrive at the same time.